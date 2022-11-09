TownSquare Capital LLC Sells 3,376 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

TownSquare Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,376 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of BlackLine worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 3,036.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in BlackLine by 458.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in BlackLine by 9,762.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000.

BL has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America cut shares of BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.25.

In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 3,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $227,868.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 54,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,932.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 3,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $227,868.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 54,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,932.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $30,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,566.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,938 shares of company stock valued at $426,379. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

BL stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.09. The company had a trading volume of 459 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -41.85 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.31 and a 200 day moving average of $65.66. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.73 and a 12 month high of $133.37.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

