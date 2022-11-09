TownSquare Capital LLC Sells 2,090 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

TownSquare Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APH. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 112.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 124.9% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 40.5% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:APH traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.79. 4,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,397,196. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.03.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 26.85%.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.