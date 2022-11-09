TownSquare Capital LLC Sells 1,445 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

TownSquare Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Raymond James by 20.4% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Raymond James by 21.2% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 14,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Raymond James by 5.9% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Raymond James by 11.5% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 52,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,698,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its stake in Raymond James by 23.4% during the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 36,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RJF shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

Raymond James Price Performance

Shares of RJF traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,541. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $84.86 and a 1-year high of $124.62. The company has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.07.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 19.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $427,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,998. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

