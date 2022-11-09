TownSquare Capital LLC Has $3.86 Million Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Entegris by 3,335.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 99,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,199,000 after buying an additional 96,942 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the second quarter valued at $277,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the second quarter valued at $86,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 22.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 49,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 8,906 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the second quarter valued at $4,072,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENTG. StockNews.com began coverage on Entegris in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Entegris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on Entegris from $148.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Entegris from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.45.

ENTG stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,873. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 1.21. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.75 and a twelve month high of $158.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 19.80%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

