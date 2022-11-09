TownSquare Capital LLC Has $3.13 Million Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 344.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 119,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after buying an additional 92,646 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,860,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of WRB stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.63. 818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,135. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.35. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $50.44 and a 1-year high of $76.06. The company has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WRB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.36.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

