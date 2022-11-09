TownSquare Capital LLC Buys 744 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,261 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 3,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 8,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FRC traded down $3.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.37. The stock had a trading volume of 15,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,727. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.20. The firm has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $109.38 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.87%.

FRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point decreased their target price on First Republic Bank to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James upgraded First Republic Bank from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on First Republic Bank to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded First Republic Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on First Republic Bank from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.06.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

