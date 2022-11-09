TownSquare Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 99.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 539,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,213 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.
SoFi Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ SOFI traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $5.00. 234,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,916,273. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.15. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $24.65.
SoFi Technologies Profile
SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.
