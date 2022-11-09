TownSquare Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 99.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 539,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,213 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SOFI traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $5.00. 234,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,916,273. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.15. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $24.65.

SOFI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

