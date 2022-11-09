TownSquare Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,078,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,291,000 after buying an additional 109,286 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IJH stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.70. The company had a trading volume of 22,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,714. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.88. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $291.84.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

