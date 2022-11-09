Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) Shares Down 0.3%

Town Centre Securities PLC (LON:TOWN – Get Rating) was down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 152.34 ($1.75) and last traded at GBX 156.50 ($1.80). Approximately 24,776 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 17,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 157 ($1.81).

Town Centre Securities Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 157.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 155.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £76.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 742.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Town Centre Securities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. Town Centre Securities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

About Town Centre Securities

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of over £394 million. With almost 60 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

