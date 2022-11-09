TOMI Environmental Solutions (TOMZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect TOMI Environmental Solutions to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.
TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 26.90% and a negative net margin of 45.97%. The business had revenue of $1.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 million. On average, analysts expect TOMI Environmental Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
TOMI Environmental Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TOMZ opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.80.
About TOMI Environmental Solutions
TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that offers complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space of approximately 103.8 m3; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.
