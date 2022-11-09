TOMI Environmental Solutions (TOMZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect TOMI Environmental Solutions to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 26.90% and a negative net margin of 45.97%. The business had revenue of $1.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 million. On average, analysts expect TOMI Environmental Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOMZ opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TOMZ Get Rating ) by 65.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.44% of TOMI Environmental Solutions worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that offers complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space of approximately 103.8 m3; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

