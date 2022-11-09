Tom Frohlich Sells 10,000 Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Stock

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) COO Tom Frohlich sold 10,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $221,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,907 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,979.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Tom Frohlich also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, October 6th, Tom Frohlich sold 7,360 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $144,918.40.

Chinook Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of KDNY traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.95. The company had a trading volume of 565,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,031. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 0.10. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $23.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.18% and a negative net margin of 170.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Chinook Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chinook Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 391.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 287,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after buying an additional 11,292 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,003,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 5,623.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 340,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after buying an additional 334,442 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.