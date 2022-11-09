TMC the metals (TMC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 15th. Analysts expect TMC the metals to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.
TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect TMC the metals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
TMC the metals Stock Performance
TMC opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $187.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.80. TMC the metals has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $3.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average is $1.11.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of TMC the metals by 1,055.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 161,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 147,624 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of TMC the metals by 92.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 754,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 361,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 35.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TMC the metals Company Profile
TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.
