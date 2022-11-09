Tlwm Reduces Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Tlwm lowered its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley comprises about 0.4% of Tlwm’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Tlwm’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 2.1 %

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.45. 5,193,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,178,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.30. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

