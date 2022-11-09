Tlwm Has $15.59 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Tlwm lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 735,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,194 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 6.0% of Tlwm’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Tlwm’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $15,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,012,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,532,000 after purchasing an additional 190,004 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 528,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,248,000 after purchasing an additional 30,964 shares in the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 41,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 17,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSCM traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $21.21. The stock had a trading volume of 248,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,508. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.16 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.21.

