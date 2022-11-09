Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III (NASDAQ:TBCP) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.95

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.94, with a volume of 86352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average is $9.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the third quarter worth $296,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the third quarter valued at $173,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the third quarter valued at $597,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the third quarter valued at $985,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the third quarter valued at $39,000. 72.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Company Profile

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

