Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III (NASDAQ:TBCP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 15,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 34,337 shares.The stock last traded at $9.95 and had previously closed at $9.94.
Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average of $9.84.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBCP. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 168,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 15,398 shares during the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter valued at about $533,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter valued at about $491,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $491,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.
About Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III
Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.
See Also
