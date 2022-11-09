ThetaDrop (TDROP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $241,117.99

ThetaDrop (TDROP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. ThetaDrop has a market cap of $48.77 million and approximately $241,117.99 worth of ThetaDrop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThetaDrop token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ThetaDrop has traded down 26.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.39 or 0.00534668 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,447.67 or 0.27850000 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000369 BTC.

ThetaDrop Profile

ThetaDrop’s genesis date was January 31st, 2022. ThetaDrop’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ThetaDrop is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ThetaDrop’s official Twitter account is @thetadrop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ThetaDrop is www.thetadrop.com.

ThetaDrop Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TDROP rewards activity on the ThetaDrop NFT Marketplace, provides decentralized governance for ThetaDrop, and rewards stakers with TDROP token rewards. It is a new TNT-20 token built on Theta blockchain, centered around the groundbreaking concept of NFT Liquidity Mining. TDROP tokens are earned by users each time they make a purchase using TFUEL on ThetaDrop (on the secondary market at launch, and on the primary market / initial drops in a coming update), or through a 3rd-party NFT Dapp built on the NFT marketplace smart contract. It can be thought of as ‘mining’ TDROP by providing liquidity to the Theta NFT Marketplace.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThetaDrop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThetaDrop should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThetaDrop using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

