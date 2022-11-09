ThermoGenesis (THMO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.22). ThermoGenesis had a negative net margin of 80.10% and a negative return on equity of 220.74%. The business had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect ThermoGenesis to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ThermoGenesis Price Performance

NASDAQ:THMO opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. ThermoGenesis has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ThermoGenesis

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on ThermoGenesis from $6.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ThermoGenesis stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 189,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 1.48% of ThermoGenesis as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

ThermoGenesis Company Profile

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

Further Reading

