Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMO. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 61,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,164 shares in the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,777,209.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,768,537.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,600 shares of company stock valued at $29,533,990 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $619.00.

TMO stock traded down $5.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $486.92. 32,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,892,399. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $523.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $542.92. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $672.34. The company has a market cap of $190.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

