Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO traded down $7.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $484.67. 56,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,892,399. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $523.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $542.92.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total value of $3,994,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,784,945.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total value of $5,099,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total value of $3,994,596.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $87,784,945.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,600 shares of company stock valued at $29,533,990. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TMO has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $619.00.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

