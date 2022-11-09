Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Holdings Trimmed by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lowered its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 30,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,544,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 417.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 207,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $112,800,000 after purchasing an additional 167,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,058,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $619.00.

Insider Activity

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total transaction of $3,994,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $87,784,945.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $86,768,537.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total transaction of $3,994,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,784,945.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,600 shares of company stock worth $29,533,990 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $7.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $484.75. 37,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $189.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $523.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $542.92. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $672.34.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

