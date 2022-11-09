Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.45

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.45 and last traded at C$2.51, with a volume of 14113 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.50.

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Theratechnologies from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.92. The company has a market cap of C$238.81 million and a P/E ratio of -5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Theratechnologies ( TSE:TH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$26.83 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Theratechnologies Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

