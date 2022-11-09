Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.45

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.45 and last traded at C$2.51, with a volume of 14113 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.50.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Theratechnologies from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th.
Theratechnologies Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.92. The company has a market cap of C$238.81 million and a P/E ratio of -5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
About Theratechnologies
Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.
See Also
- GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
- Mullen Automotive: Momentum Builds, Bears Risk Short-Squeeze
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- Why Disney Should Be On Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.