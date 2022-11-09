The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,140 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at $47,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 41.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 217.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.35.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.32. The stock had a trading volume of 189,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,231,462. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.19. The firm has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 619.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.75. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $376.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.20 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

