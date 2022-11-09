The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $7,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% during the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 19.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 466,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,469,000 after purchasing an additional 77,426 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,062,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on SHW shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.22.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SHW stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $225.04. The company had a trading volume of 8,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The company has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.28.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

