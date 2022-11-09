The PRS REIT plc (LON:PRSR) Announces Dividend of GBX 1

The PRS REIT plc (LON:PRSR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
PRS REIT Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of PRSR opened at GBX 86.20 ($0.99) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 92.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 102.21. PRS REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 80.20 ($0.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 114 ($1.31). The stock has a market cap of £473.45 million and a PE ratio of 409.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.23.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently commented on PRSR. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 96 ($1.11) target price on shares of PRS REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on PRS REIT from GBX 100 ($1.15) to GBX 95 ($1.09) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st.
About PRS REIT
The PRS REIT plc is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector ("PRS") and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. The Company is investing over GBP 1bn in a portfolio of high quality homes for private rental across the regions, having raised a total of GBP 0.56bn (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017 and subsequent fundraisings in February 2018 and September 2021.
