The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 91.5% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 31.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.85.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PG traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.29. 75,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,844,966. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $327.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $2,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,326 shares in the company, valued at $635,922. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,922. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 27,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total transaction of $4,114,341.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,866,815.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,722 shares of company stock worth $41,453,379 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

