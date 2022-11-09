The Graph Hits One Day Volume of $80.59 Million (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded down 11% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. During the last week, The Graph has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar. One The Graph token can now be purchased for $0.0649 or 0.00000382 BTC on exchanges. The Graph has a market cap of $447.57 million and $80.59 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.06 or 0.00557799 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,898.83 or 0.29051194 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000351 BTC.

The Graph Profile

The Graph’s launch date was March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,900,000,000 tokens. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

The Graph Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

