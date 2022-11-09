The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Price Target to $11.50

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MTW. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Manitowoc from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Manitowoc in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Manitowoc from $14.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Manitowoc to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Manitowoc from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manitowoc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Manitowoc Trading Up 2.9 %

MTW stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $9.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,284. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.52. Manitowoc has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $22.61. The firm has a market cap of $328.21 million, a PE ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Insider Activity

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $454.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Manitowoc will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Manitowoc news, CEO Aaron H. Ravenscroft acquired 3,000 shares of Manitowoc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 214,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,132,313.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 9,573 shares of company stock worth $91,089 over the last three months. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manitowoc

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Manitowoc by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 705,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

See Also

