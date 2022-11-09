The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Price Target to $28.00

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FLYW. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Flywire from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Flywire from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

Flywire Stock Performance

Shares of FLYW traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.33. 8,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,107. Flywire has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $50.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.23 and a beta of 1.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Flywire had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Flywire will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Flywire news, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $109,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,354 shares in the company, valued at $359,460.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Flywire news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 10,000 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total transaction of $269,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,523,663.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $109,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,354 shares in the company, valued at $359,460.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,606,953 shares of company stock worth $67,039,303. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flywire

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Flywire by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,038,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,082,000 after purchasing an additional 37,622 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flywire by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,308,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,694,000 after buying an additional 576,636 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Flywire by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,696,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,884,000 after buying an additional 58,793 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flywire by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,681,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,641,000 after buying an additional 550,596 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flywire by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,522,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,962,000 after buying an additional 350,100 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flywire

(Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

