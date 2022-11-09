The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target Cut to $36.50

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $38.50 to $36.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.82% from the stock’s current price.

CG has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on The Carlyle Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $25.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.68. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $60.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $200,981.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,960,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,944,677.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last three months, insiders have sold 338,542 shares of company stock worth $16,613,561. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CG. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 85.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 20,684 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 436,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,354,000 after buying an additional 42,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

