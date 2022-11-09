The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 302.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Allstate stock opened at $130.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.19 and a 200-day moving average of $126.44. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $144.46.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Allstate in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.69.

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

