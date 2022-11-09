The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,865 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. CWM LLC increased its stake in AES by 32.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in AES by 9,238.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in AES by 89.9% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in AES by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AES by 6.8% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AES opened at $26.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of -56.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.01. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $27.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. AES had a positive return on equity of 36.60% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. AES’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently -134.04%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AES shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AES from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

