TG Therapeutics (TGTX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect TG Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter.
TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 136.07% and a negative net margin of 4,144.49%. On average, analysts expect TG Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
TG Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of TGTX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.51. 14,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,753,911. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. TG Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $35.50. The company has a market cap of $800.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average is $5.96.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 45.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 157,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 49,051 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 19,449 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 140,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 31,529 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.
About TG Therapeutics
TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TG Therapeutics (TGTX)
- GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Mullen Automotive: Momentum Builds, Bears Risk Short-Squeeze
- Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- Why Disney Should Be On Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.