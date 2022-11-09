TG Therapeutics (TGTX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect TG Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 136.07% and a negative net margin of 4,144.49%. On average, analysts expect TG Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of TGTX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.51. 14,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,753,911. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. TG Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $35.50. The company has a market cap of $800.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average is $5.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 45.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 157,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 49,051 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 19,449 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 140,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 31,529 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

Further Reading

