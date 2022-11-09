TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Shares Down 11.7%

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) shares dropped 11.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.53 and last traded at $1.59. Approximately 383,097 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 186% from the average daily volume of 133,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $36.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.92.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. TFF Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 22,835.03% and a negative return on equity of 100.98%. Equities research analysts expect that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TFF Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFF Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Randy H. Thurman sold 40,255 shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $172,693.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 27,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

