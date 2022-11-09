Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 3,644 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,644 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 116.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 14.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 94.2% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 10,569 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.8% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.8% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MPC opened at $119.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $55.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.61. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $59.55 and a twelve month high of $120.98.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.19%.

In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at $829,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.71.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.