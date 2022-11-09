Texas Permanent School Fund Has $5.70 Million Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in Sysco by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 136,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,557,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 137,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in Sysco by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 44,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after buying an additional 23,354 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

SYY opened at $83.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $91.53.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 137.76% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 69.50%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

