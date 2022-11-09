Texas Permanent School Fund Has $5.08 Million Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,873 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $5,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.1 %

APH opened at $75.95 on Wednesday. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.99 and a 200-day moving average of $71.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

