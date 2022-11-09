Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Stock Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of National Retail Properties worth $5,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.0% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 62,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 22.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 18,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the first quarter worth about $298,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 11.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 551,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,771,000 after purchasing an additional 54,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 200,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,025,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NNN shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.30.

NYSE:NNN opened at $43.40 on Wednesday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.71%.

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $505,591.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,790,639.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

