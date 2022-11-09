Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 2,787 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $5,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OGE. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OGE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on OGE Energy from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on OGE Energy to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

NYSE OGE opened at $37.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.06. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 35.70%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Featured Stories

