Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 222 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $5,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in IQVIA by 86.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 274 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 952 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in IQVIA by 20.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 161,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,532,000 after purchasing an additional 27,621 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IQV. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.94.

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA stock opened at $207.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.34. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.75 and a twelve month high of $285.61. The company has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.