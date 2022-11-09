Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 1,570 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Centene were worth $6,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 173,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Centene by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 94,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Centene by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Centene by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 182,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,428,000 after acquiring an additional 17,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNC. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Argus started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.68.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $84.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.60. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $69.51 and a twelve month high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.91.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.45 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

