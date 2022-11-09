Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Tevis Investment Management

Tevis Investment Management lessened its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $2.24 on Wednesday, reaching $165.87. The stock had a trading volume of 78,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,820,039. The company has a market cap of $150.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $199.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.06.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.26.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.