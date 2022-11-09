Tevis Investment Management Sells 277 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Tevis Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 51,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,474,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 23,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ IGIB traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $47.74. The company had a trading volume of 31,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,024. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.73 and its 200 day moving average is $50.71. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $60.16.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.135 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.