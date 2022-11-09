Tevis Investment Management Has $502,000 Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Tevis Investment Management raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 264.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at $889,000. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.82.

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 0.3 %

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Shares of LLY stock traded down $1.03 on Wednesday, hitting $365.63. The company had a trading volume of 74,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,977. The firm has a market cap of $347.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $327.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $231.87 and a twelve month high of $368.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total transaction of $23,141,124.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,158,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,543,617,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at $19,120,470.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total value of $23,141,124.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,158,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,543,617,311.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 571,297 shares of company stock valued at $193,929,777 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

