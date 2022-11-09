Tevis Investment Management Has $269,000 Position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Tevis Investment Management cut its stake in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in CorVel were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CorVel by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,501,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,952,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CorVel by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,111,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,184,000 after buying an additional 12,430 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CorVel by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 632,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,567,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CorVel by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,627,000 after buying an additional 11,548 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CorVel by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,218,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. 50.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CorVel alerts:

Insider Activity at CorVel

In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.91, for a total value of $321,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 452,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,879,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CorVel news, insider Maxim Shishin sold 1,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.15, for a total transaction of $305,383.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.91, for a total value of $321,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 452,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,879,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,857,098 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CorVel Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRVL. StockNews.com began coverage on CorVel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 881 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,384. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.17. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.19 and a fifty-two week high of $213.38.

CorVel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.