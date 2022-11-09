Tevis Investment Management Has $1.95 Million Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Loews comprises approximately 1.9% of Tevis Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Loews by 0.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,567,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,627,000 after purchasing an additional 12,319 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Loews by 12.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 933,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,535,000 after buying an additional 102,700 shares during the period. St. James Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Loews by 0.6% during the second quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 648,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,446,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Loews by 34.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 644,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,768,000 after buying an additional 165,012 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Loews by 4.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 618,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,654,000 after buying an additional 27,575 shares during the period. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Loews stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,837. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.16 and a 200-day moving average of $57.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $49.36 and a twelve month high of $68.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.25%.

Several research firms have issued reports on L. StockNews.com upgraded Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 47,899 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,919,791.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 243,526,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,760,546,087.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 274,630 shares of company stock valued at $10,802,190 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

