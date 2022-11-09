Tevis Investment Management Grows Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Tevis Investment Management lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,355 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.2% in the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 13,207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 52.2% in the second quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.2% in the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 9,770 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 101.4% in the second quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 14,195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on NVIDIA to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Benchmark reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA traded down $7.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.73. 1,041,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,072,596. The company has a market cap of $345.44 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.70. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

