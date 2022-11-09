Tevis Investment Management Buys 500 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies comprises approximately 1.2% of Tevis Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,422,202.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,683,546.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $2,422,202.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,683,546.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,461 shares of company stock worth $8,772,174 in the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.33.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $183.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,209. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.40 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.16 and a 200-day moving average of $167.31. The stock has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.14). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.19%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

