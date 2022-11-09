Tevis Investment Management Boosts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Tevis Investment Management grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,762 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 123.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 60.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $332.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $425.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.78.

Adobe Stock Down 0.7 %

ADBE traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $299.98. 84,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,638,408. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $313.98 and a 200 day moving average of $369.93. The firm has a market cap of $139.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David A. Ricks bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director David A. Ricks purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,797.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,008.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

