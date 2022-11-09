Tether Gold (XAUT) Price Hits $1,706.13 on Top Exchanges

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. One Tether Gold token can now be bought for approximately $1,706.13 or 0.10117756 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tether Gold has traded up 4% against the US dollar. Tether Gold has a market cap of $82.66 million and $1.17 million worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.74 or 0.00562854 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,883.01 or 0.29318176 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Tether Gold Token Profile

Tether Gold’s launch date was January 23rd, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,450 tokens. Tether Gold’s official website is tether.to. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tether Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar.The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

